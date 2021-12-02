Ontario to announce expanded eligibility for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

More people in Ontario will soon become eligible to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's chief medical officer of health is expected to announce the new rules at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Ontario's current guidelines limits booster shots to certain high-risk populations, including those over the age of 70, residents in long-term care and retirement homes, individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, people who are immunocompromised, and Indigenous people.

Individuals also have to wait at least six months after they get their second dose to get the booster in Ontario.

Amid news of Ontario cases of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Christine Elliott promised that an announcement would come this week about third vaccine doses.

“We are urging more Ontarians to please come forward and be vaccinated and we're also looking at other age groups for the booster,” Elliott told reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday morning.

As of Monday, the province was sitting on a supply of 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.