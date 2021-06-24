Ontario to Enter Step 2 of Reopening Plan on June 30

Ontario will move into the second phase of its reopening plan on June 30, two days ahead of schedule.

The province announced the change this morning.

"Because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts" said Premier Doug Ford in a release. "We are proceeding safely with the re-opening of our province and will continue to work around the clock until the job is done."

Step 2 of the plan was set to take effect on July 2 but COVID-19 vaccination targets have already been surpassed.

Other health indicators have also improved since strict measures took effect in April to control the third wave of COVID-19.

Step Two of the Roadmap focuses on the resumption of more outdoor activities and limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place. This includes, but is not limited to: