Ontario to expand booster eligibility to all 18+ starting Jan. 4

Ontario will expand COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility starting Jan. 4 to all adults six months past their second shot.

It's one of a suite of measures announced Friday meant to combat the spread of the virus.

The province also "strongly" advises residents to limit gatherings over the holiday season and urges employers to make every effort to allow employees to work from home.

The province also announced it is extending its vaccine certificate program until further notice.

The province had previously intended to start lifting proof-of-vaccination requirements in January.

The proof-of-vaccination system will also be updated on Jan. 4 so that the certificate equipped with a QR code is the only version accepted.