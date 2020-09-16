Ontario to Lower Limits on Social Gatherings Due to COVID-19

Ontario will lower the limits on social gatherings in a bid to stop a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Doug Ford's office has confirmed the move but won't say when the new health guidelines will be available.

The current limit on social gatherings is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Provincial health officials have blamed the spike in cases largely to people not following public health guidelines at social gatherings.

Ford has promised to take actions in the regions where most of the cases have emerged including Toronto and Ottawa.

He has also not ruled out further lockdowns in those areas if virus case numbers aren't brought under control.

With files from the Canadian Press