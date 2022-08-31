Ontario to offer COVID-19 booster shot appointments to kids 5-11 starting Thursday

Children aged five to 11 in Ontario will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot starting Thursday.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced the rollout in a news conference today, part of a broader update on the province's preparations for the fall.

Health Canada said earlier this month it had approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children aged 5-11, to be administered at least six months after their second dose.

Vaccines for that age group were first approved last November.

Wednesday's announcement comes as students in Ontario prepare to return to schools this fall for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.

Data published by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows wastewater signals, an early COVID-19 trend indicator, have ticked up since mid-August after declining for three weeks.

"Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters is still the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals, and to ensure Ontario’s economy stays open," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Expanding access to boosters for ages five to 11 will give parents more opportunities to protect themselves, their families and their communities this fall as kids go back to school and as people are spending more time indoors."

In anticipation of the approval of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants, the province is working with public health units and sector partners to make sure doses are ready to be administered once supply is received from the federal government.

Details on timing and eligibility for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be communicated once Health Canada provides additional information and guidance.