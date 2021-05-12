Ontario to Pause First Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccines

Ontario's top doctor says the province will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. David Williams says the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.

The move comes hours after Alberta said it won't give out more first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being because there aren't any confirmed shipments coming.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to a new blood clotting syndrome that is extremely rare but can be fatal.

In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than two million doses given and three women have died.

Ontario says it has 49,280 doses of the shot remaining in the province out of over 707,000 received.

Dr. Williams says Ontario is preparing guidance for people who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca on what to do next.

He stressed that AstraZeneca recipients made the right decision, based on the advice available at the time, to get that vaccine.