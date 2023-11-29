Ontario to release 'business case' for moving science centre to Ontario Place

TORONTO - The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront.

When Premier Doug Ford announced updates in April to his government's plans to redevelop Ontario Place, it included moving the science centre and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma cited a "business case analysis" as justification.

She said the science centre's current building is "in disrepair'' and the analysis showed it would be less expensive to move the science centre downtown rather than rebuild it at the current location.

The new science centre at Ontario Place with a planned opening in 2028 is set to be half the size of the current one, though the government says there will be more exhibition space despite a smaller overall footprint.

The government refused requests from The Canadian Press and other media outlets in April to publicly release the business case and has given itself three time extensions to fulfill a request for it under freedom-of-information legislation, with the last deadline of Sept. 20 coming and going unacknowledged.

Surma said Tuesday that the head of Infrastructure Ontario will release the business case and take reporters' questions today.