Ontario to Start 'Gradual Loosening' of COVID-19 Restrictions

A senior government source says the province will announce its plan for gradually loosening COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

The source says that according to the plan, regions with fewer cases — Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, Renfrew County and Timiskaming Health Unit — will begin reopening first.

They'll move into the green zone of the province's colour-coded framework starting on Wednesday, according to the source.

On the week of Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are scheduled to move to the framework based on their case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on the week of Feb. 22, but the source says any spike in cases could cause the government to change its plans.

Windsor-Essex was not mentioned in the report, however, the region has seen daily numbers fall to double digits after a long stretch of daily COVID-19 cases in the hundreds.

Twenty-five new cases were reported Saturday with seven people succumbing to the virus.

— The Canadian Press.