Ontario Trillium Foundation grants community centre $76,600

A big donation is giving a local community centre a lift.

On Wednesday, MPP for Essex Anthony Leardi, met with the team at the Town of Essex to hear more about the $76,600 Community Building Fund grant received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

This funding will be used to install new basketball nets, install a retractable room divider, and replace the windows in Maedel Community Centre, located at 25 Gosfield Townline West.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2023, and will give people in the community improved access to programs and events at centre for many years.

Leardi says this grant is essential for providing residents with great services and building up the community centre.

The centre is used by a variety of users for celebrations, programming and fundraisers. These upgrades will ensure the centre is a safe and fun space for community members.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation, an agency of the Government of Ontario, is one of Canada's leading granting foundations.

Last year, OTF invested nearly $209-million into 2,042 community projects and partnerships.

