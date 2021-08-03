Ontario Unveils Back-to-School Plan for September

All students will be able to return to the classroom full time this September under the Ontario government's highly anticipated back-to-school plan.

The 26-page plan, which the Doug Ford government originally promised to release in July, says elementary students and secondary students will attend school in-person five days per week, for the first time in months.

Remote learning will remain an option for parents and students who don't feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

Masks will be mandatory for all students between Grade 1 and Grade 12, and will remain optional – but recommended – for children in kindergarten. They are not required outdoors.

In the plan, the government said school boards must be prepared for a potential closures and have plans in place so all students can pivot to remote learning if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

Neither Ford nor Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to speak publicly about the back-to-school plan today.

The guidance released Tuesday did not provide parents with answers to some of their key questions, like how schools will deal with COVID-19 outbreaks or whether there will be different rules for vaccinated children.

That information is still all "forthcoming," the government said.

