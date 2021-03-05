Ontario Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

TORONTO — The next phase of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination plan will see shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions and inability to work from home.

Officials presented the updated vaccination timeline today, noting that it does not factor in the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot and additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

Shots will go to seniors 75 and older starting in April with a goal of offering first shots to everyone 60 and older by the end of May.

Doses will also be offered starting in April to people with specific health conditions and some caregivers, including those in congregate settings.

Thirteen public health units, including Toronto, Windsor, York and Peel, will receive additional doses doses for hot spot neighbourhoods between April and June.

Essential workers who can't work from home will be offered doses at the end of Phase 2, while adults 59 and younger are expected to receive the shot in July, though the timeline is subject to change.

— The Canadian Press.