Ontario wants more skilled immigrants to address labour shortage

Ontario is calling on the federal government to double the number of immigrants allowed into the province under a program aimed at boosting the skilled workforce.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province is facing a significant labour shortage that has been intensified by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says doubling the number of immigrants allowed under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program from 9,000 to 18,000 a year will help tackle that shortage.

The number of job vacancies in Ontario has increased from 234,000 in October of last year to almost 316,000 vacant jobs last month, according to Statistics Canada.

While all industries are dealing with a labour crunch, 38,000 jobs in health care, 29,000 in food services, 24,000 in manufacturing and 21,000 in construction were unfilled in the second quarter of this year.

McNaughton says he reached out recently to the newly-appointed federal Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser, to call on him to increase the number of skilled workers allowed into Ontario under the program.