Ontario Will be Yours to Discover, Again

What's old is new again.

The Ontario Government announced Wednesday that it is abandoning plans to continue use of the new blue license plates.

A statement from the premier's office says "...thorough testing by law enforcement and other key stakeholders, we are following their advice and will not be moving forward with the new plate for passenger vehicle use."

Under very specific lighting conditions, stakeholders identified visibility issues due to glare and ss such, the statement goes on to say that the premier has decided that the redesign of the new licence plate will no longer proceed.

"Going forward, we will be using the 'Yours to Discover' white embossed licence plate. The delamination issue with this plate has been resolved by the manufacturers with a five-year guarantee on the product," according to the statement.

Approximately 145,000 of the new plates were manufactured and the province says it is exploring all options to use these plates where they would be appropriate for an alternative use, such as trailers or recreational vehicles.

Additionally, as a result of COVID-19, the government is asking people not to visit a ServiceOntario centre to exchange their licence plates unless it is absolutely necessary.