Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen

Ontario will not have provincial holiday Monday to mark Queen’s death, according to Premier Doug Ford.

Instead, the province will mark September 19 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday, with a moment of silence scheduled at 1:00 p.m. that day to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the Premier states this will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty.

It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III.

The Premier and the provincial government urge all Ontarians to use Monday to honour Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind.