Ontario won't follow Quebec and tax the unvaccinated, Ford says

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford says Ontario won't follow Quebec's lead and fine people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

He says Ontario is taking a different approach, and is "not going down that road."

Ford made the comment during a photo opportunity at a vaccine clinic at the Toronto Zoo.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said earlier Wednesday that Quebec's plan strikes him as punitive, and his province hasn't considered the measure.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that he plans to make the unvaccinated pay a "significant" financial penalty.

He says those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 occupy a disproportionate number of hospital beds and should be required to pay an additional contribution to the health-care system.