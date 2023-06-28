Open air fire ban issued across LaSalle

An open air fire ban has been issued across LaSalle due to the forest fire smoke causing poor air quality.

The LaSalle Fire Service says all forms of open air fires are prohibited in the Town of LaSalle until further notice.

The ban includes campfires, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, brush fires and agricultural fires.

According to LaSalle By-law 7170, fines will be administered for violating this open air fire ban.

The smoke across the region is all due to smoke drifting south from forest fires in northern Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements warning of high levels of air pollution and urging people at higher risk of suffering adverse health effects to stay indoors.