Open Air Weekend options up for discussion in Amherstburg

The Open Air Weekends program has operated since 2020 in the downtown core of Amherstburg, and on Monday evening councillors will discuss what the future looks like for the program.

Five different options are being presented to council as part of a report from administration:

Option 1 - Status quo, would remain 20 weeks long running Friday to Sunday from May 19 to October 1.

Option 2 - Shorter time frame, 16 weeks long running Friday to Sunday from May 19 to September 3.

Option 3 - Shorter time frame, 14 weeks long running Friday to Sunday from June 2 to September 3.

Option 4 - One day Saturday only, 20 weeks long running between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 19 to October 1.

Option 5 - Every other weekend, 12 weeks long running Friday to Sunday from May 19 to October 1.

Open Air Weekends has been a popular program since launching, and administration has consistently met with stakeholders to monitor the program and surveyed businesses that participated.

The business survey for 2022, based on responses from 38 businesses, show that 89% liked the footprint of Open Air Weekends, 87% liked the hours Open Air Weekends, and 86% would like to see Open Air Weekends continue from spring to fall annually.

Open Air Weekends was also named one the Top 100 festivals in Ontario last week.

Councillor Don McArthur says the program has been a hit with residents, and as Amherstburg continues to grow it's important to do things that attract people to the area.

"We don't want to lose the small town charm, and Open Air Weekends allows us to maintain that small town charm in addition to providing the economic revitalization of our downtown core. So I'm a huge fan of Open Air Weekends," he said.

McArthur says based on discussions at the doors during the campaign in the fall, it's clear that what residents want is for the status quo for the program to continue on.

"You couldn't I don't think get a more random sampling than going door-to-door during an election campaign, and overwhelmingly people were telling me that they loved Open Air Weekends. That they went there with their families, that it gave they a reason to go to downtown Amherstburg instead of spending their money in Windsor or Leamington, and I was actually astonished at how popular it was."

Council will have to come to a decision, but in McArthur's view it's all about providing consistency for residents and businesses alike.

"They don't need any obstacles in their way. So if they have to do some math at home to figure out is this the weekend when it's on, or next weekend, or the weekend after that, they're not going to go. Because you've put an impediment in their way, so by making it very clear that we're going to have it in this time frame and it's going to be every weekend, you remove all doubt from people," he stated.

According to the report, the Town of Amherstburg’s investment in Open Air Weekends is minimal compared to the economic return on investment while the socioeconomic benefits to the community are immeasurable.

Council meets tonight at 6 p.m.