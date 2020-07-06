Open Air Weekends a Hit in Amherstburg
The mayor of Amherstburg is receiving a lot of positive feedback for the town's Open Air Weekends.
Aldo DiCarlo says the public is enjoying the concept and he has only heard about some concerns.
He says there were some logistical issues but others have brought up physical distancing and how they believe it's not being followed.
"From a distance it's hard to tell because if you have family members together than it's perfectly legal so you have the odd person say I say people not physical distancing and the reality is they probably didn't have too," says DiCarlo.
DiCarlo says residents are coming out.
"We do have enforcement down there and as far as we can tell, everybody is respecting it," says DiCarlo. "So people are feeling good down there, the atmosphere is really nice and people are really really happy to get out."
As heard on AM800 news last month, the town introduced Open Air Weekends when Amherstburg was given the green light to move to Stage 2.
The initiative is part of the town’s recovery and revitalization plan.
It allows businesses in the core to create flex zones for opening streets and sidewalks for extended patios and retail sidewalk sales.
Open Air Weekends run every weekend from Friday to Sunday nights.
This past weekend was the second weekend the town closed the streets in the core.