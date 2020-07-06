Open Air Weekends a Hit in Amherstburg

The mayor of Amherstburg is receiving a lot of positive feedback for the town's Open Air Weekends.

Aldo DiCarlo says the public is enjoying the concept and he has only heard about some concerns.

He says there were some logistical issues but others have brought up physical distancing and how they believe it's not being followed.

"From a distance it's hard to tell because if you have family members together than it's perfectly legal so you have the odd person say I say people not physical distancing and the reality is they probably didn't have too," says DiCarlo.