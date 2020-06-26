Open Air Weekends Launch in Amherstburg

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends will launch Friday night.

According to a release from the town, businesses are ready for customers and guests with open-air patios and retail shopping, all in accordance with the Government of Ontario’s guidelines for physical distancing during COVID-19.

As heard on AM800 News, the initiative is part of the Town’s recovery and revitalization plan and is a way to collaborate with the businesses to create flex zones for opening streets and sidewalks to trade and pedestrian flow.

“The business owners really stepped up to the plate, working together in sharing ideas and helping each other during these unprecedented times,” says Mayor, Aldo DiCarlo. Amherstburg has the perfect footprint to accommodate a picturesque setting for a safe, enjoyable experience.”

Open Air Weekends will run every weekend from Friday to Sunday nights.

(Image Courtesy of Visit Amberstburg / Facebook)