Open House to welcome community members to newly opened Toldo Lancer Centre

The University of Windsor is inviting the community to an open house celebration and to tour the new Toldo Lancer Centre.

The centre is a $73-million sports and recreation complex.

It first opened on July 8 to staff, students and alumni of the university.

Visitors are welcome to view the University of Windsor's state-of-the-art sports and recreation complex including an eight-lane, 25-metre pool, an indoor walking and running track, a two-level fitness centre, and fully equipped multi-purpose rooms.

The event will run on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The centre is named after Anthony P. Toldo. He was an entrepreneur and philanthropist who supported many local causes focusing primarily on vital health services during his lifetime.

Toldo passed away from cancer in 2009 and his son, Anthony G. (Tony) Toldo took the helm of the Toldo Foundation.



