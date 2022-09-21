Open letter penned by border community officials on ArriveCan

Mayors from border cities in both Canada and the United States, along with local elected officials, are calling on the leaders of both countries to return the border to normal.

An open Letter to letter to President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was signed on Tuesday , calling for both governments to end unnecessary conditions at the border and return the Canada/USA border to a normal pre-pandemic state.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse was among those who signed the letter, and says there's solidarity on this issue because it's not being done anywhere else.

"We're the only one that is doing this in terms of Canada as a country. And it's something that is discriminatory, hurting out economy, our visitation and reconnecting where we should. I'm all for public safety but this is well beyond that measure and it doesn't meet those principles anymore. That's why ArriveCan has to go," he said.

The letter points out that when COVID-19 was at its peak and border measures were effective at slowing transmission rates, officials did their part to keep Canadians and Americans safe.

Now, they say that border communities have been left behind in the recovery effort as both countries have largely returned to normal daily life.

Masse says International Trade committee passed a motion on Tuesday as well, which will study the ArriveCan app again.

He says he's hearing the same rumblings and rumours in Ottawa around the future for ArriveCan beyond September 30, and the work of the committee will be important in getting answers.

"We're going to have hearings starting on September 27. If the government wants to do the right thing then they can just scrap it right now and move on so we can get on to other business for the country. When you look at the application, what I raised is, who designed it? When was it designed, and how is it actually being implemented?"

Masse says the committee plans to find out whether ArriveCan was brought in and used to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic itself, or if it was brought it as a excuse to create a new border policy.

The letter also highlights that unvaccinated travelers are clear to travel thousands of kilometres across Canada and the United States, while land borders are regulated at the expense of communities whose entire livelihood depends on the back-and-forth crossing of the Canadian-American border.

The nature of the shared land border is a constant coming and going, and the letter states that while life returns to normal everywhere else, government regulations have prevented border communities from resuming their way of life and economic base.

Masse is continuing to ask people in border communities who are opposed to the continued mandatory use of ArriveCan at the border to speak up.

"It's something that we need to reverse, and a lot of these border problems are things that we can solve but they require work and attention," he continued.

"That's really what this is about. ArriveCan is a good example that we shouldn't just be waiting and lurking about, we should be creating safe, good policy in the forefront. And then removing it when it's no longer necessary or no longer serves a purpose and adapting."

Officials say the letter makes clear that this is a non-partisan issue, and are imploring both federal governments for urgent action to help border communities recover and return to normal.