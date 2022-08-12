Open Streets returns this fall

Open Streets Windsor returns this fall for its 8th year.

According to a social media post from the City of Windsor, the event will return on Sunday, September 18.

A detailed map has also been revealed by the city.

The eight-kilometre route will go through Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue, Wyandotte Street East, and Drouillard Road.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



