Open Streets returns to Kingsville July 8

Open Streets is returning to Kingsville on select Saturdays this summer, with the town expanding the event to Cottam for the first time on July 22.

Each date will have great food, vendors, family fun, and art activities for all ages.

The first Open Streets event takes place July 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kingsville.

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers says each date this year will themed.

"July 8 is Let's Go Lego. So companies can come in and lots of opportunity for some fun Lego stuff. July 15 is going to be kind of fun and games. July 22 is going to be in Cottam. July 29 is going to be our Christmas in July."

He says week by week, activities are increasing over last years events.

"So we're going to have some more art exhibits and some more stuff for the kids to do. We're going to have a little bites and drink little area, patio area, for people to able to enjoy some food and drink out on the street. So really just again a good footprint of what we did last year, but just adding some more attractions for our residents of all ages to be able to enjoy."

He says Open Streets was acknowledged as a Top 100 event in Ontario by Festivals and Events Ontario.

"You know obviously exciting times. I believe this is our third or forth year. Started through COVID as a relief and to help and support and it's kind of grown a little bit each year. Fortunate to take that award home, I believe it was in the winter when the event was. Just looking to continue to carry on and build upon the success of last year."

The remaining dates with each theme include the following:

July 22 in Cottam, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Live music and fun for families.

July 29 in Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Christmas in July theme; kick-off for the Fantasy of Lights events.

August 19 in Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Bike Rodeo and ‘Things That Move’ theme.

August 26 in Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Street and Glow Party theme.



Any greater Kingsville business or vendor is welcome to set up a booth downtown at no charge. The town says they are also looking for volunteers to assist with the event.

Click HERE for more details on how to set up a booth or volunteer at the event.