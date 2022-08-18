Open Streets Windsor returns to 2019 route in September

Open Streets Windsor is returning to its 2019 route in September.

On Sunday, September 18, the free 8-kilometre outdoor event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., closing Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue, Wyandotte Street East, and Drouillard Road.

The event will allow residents to participate in healthy and physical activities including walking, cycling, yoga and dance.

Manager of Culture & Events at the City of Windsor Michelle Saadegaard says there are many hubs to look forward to this year along the event route.

"There's the Sandwich hub that's in Sandwich BIA, we have the University hub which is right by the Ambassador Bridge and the University of Windsor, River rest which is where we encourage people to come out and have a picnic on our waterfront. Wyandotte, Walkerville and obviously Ford city are all other hubs."

Saadegaard says fall is the perfect time for the event.

"We broke it down to a good timeline as well as a good time of the year so it's not so hot and to not compete with all the other amazing activities that are happening in the City of Windsor. September 18 kind of hit our mark and it was also a great way to capture some of the volunteers that are coming back to the university as well as St. Clair College."

She says she is excited about all the new activities at Open Streets this year.

"It's a similar route almost every year however it's the people that are participating, organizations and activities that are different every year. We do have some people that come back every year for the last 7 iterations of Open Streets but we have new people come back all the time, so within the next few weeks, we will be announcing some of those community partnerships.

The event has run annually in Windsor since 2016.