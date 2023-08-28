Open Streets Windsor to close down 8-kilometres of city streets

Open Streets Windsor returns Sept. 17 and will be known this year as Open Streets Windsor "The Big 8" Kilometre Edition.

The event will see the city close eight kilometres of city streets to all vehicle traffic from Sandwich Town in the west to Ford City in the east.

This year's event will be part of celebrations to honour and recognize the late Rosalie Trombley, the former music director at The Big 8 CKLW.

Along with a number of events taking place that day to honour her legacy, the Open Streets route will include entertainment at each hub in honour of Trombley.

Tribute performers have been invited to apply to bring their act, including covers of some of the songs made famous with Rosalie's help, to the event route.

The city has been hosting Open Streets since 2016.

Michelle Staadegaard, the city's manager of culture and events, says Open Streets will be a full eight kilometres of closed streets.

"Actually, it's being renamed 'The Big 8' as part of our commemoration to Rosalie and the unveiling of the sculpture. So you'll be able to go with your traditional group from Sandwich Town, downtown, all the way through Walkerville and Wyandotte, and into Ford City."

She says there will be entertainment in each of the eight hubs.

"What we're doing right now is we're actually doing a call out to local musicians. We have a survey for you to fill out and we're looking for local musicians to commemorate Rosalie and some of the musicians that she helped foster throughout her time as well. So, that will be new this year as an added addition."

Staadegaard says Open Streets is like going to a family reunion.

"A neighbourhood get-together where you haven't seen neighbours maybe for a little while. And you just get to explore. I think the wonderful thing about Open Streets is also you get to see some businesses and organizations from the ground up rather than kind of speeding by them in the car."

This year's route includes Sandwich Street, University Avenue West, Riverside Drive downtown, Wyandotte Street East, and Drouillard Road.

Click here to find more details on what's planned for Open Streets Windsor.