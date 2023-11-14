Opening date for Bright Lights Windsor still set for December 1

Bright Lights Windsor is still set to launch on December 1 despite a fire at Jackson Park over the weekend.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the fire does not change anything to the rest of the show.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, a hay fire broke out a Jackson Park late Sunday afternoon causing $100,000 in damages.

The hay was being used for a children's maze.

Dilkens says the despite the fire, everything is still expected to open on time.

"We hope to have some more information today and it's just unlikely that this just would have magically combusted and you know there was obviously some source of ignition and I doubt with the quality of lights that we use that this would have been started by a light but we'll wait and see," says Dilkens. "If it was intentionally caused that's disappointing of course that someone would try and do that but we'll figure it out and at the end of the day, we're still going to have great Bright Lights. This doesn't dampen my spirits, it shouldn't dampen the spirits of Windsorites. We're going to have a great display, celebrate our holiday and put something really nice together to compensate for this loss."

One of Bright Lights Windsor's lighted up tunnel entrances (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He says city officials will meet Tuesday to discuss the event and will officially announce details for this year's festival at a media conference scheduled for Wednesday.

"We actually had a press conference to announce some of the displays and the changes scheduled for tomorrow," says Dilkens. "So we're going to meet today, city hall was closed yesterday because of the Remembrance Day holiday so everyone is coming back today. We'll get everyone around the table, we'll figure it out, we'll announce it tomorrow and we look forward to a great Bright Lights for 2023."

Windsor fire has listed the cause as undetermined and reported no injuries.

Bright Lights Windsor will run for a few weeks, with the last day set for January 7, 2024.