Opening the Border Too Soon Could Be 'Catastrophic' says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won't give in to pressure to reopen the Canada-U.S. border.

It's been closed to all non-essential travel since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations Tuesday, Trudeau said he was going to be very cautious since opening the border too soon could be catastrophic.

The Canada-U.S. border is currently closed until December 21, but Ottawa has indicated the closure will likely be extended as long as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the United States.

With files from the Canadian Press