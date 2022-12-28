Operation 'Coal Shovel' commences

The US and Canadian Coast Guard are cautioning recreational ice users as ice-breaking operations have begun.

Operation Coal Shovel started on Monday, December 26 spanning from Lake Huron to Lake St. Clair to the St. Clair Detroit River System and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

They ask that people stay away from shipping channels and plan their activities carefully.

This work is done to aid in the ability to conduct search and rescues, exigent community service and help with navigation to meet the demands of commerce.

Sector Detroit may also place restrictions on waterways as ice conditions dictate.

On Wednesday night, a freighter that was carrying 54,000 tons of taconite become stuck in the Detroit East Outer Channel. The freighter also prevented three other vessels through the water.

The Coast Guard ice-cutters were able to get the ships moving once again Thursday morning.



