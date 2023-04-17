Operator of riding lawnmower charged with impaired driving

Don't get behind the wheel of a riding lawnmower if you have been drinking.

That's the message from Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. an officer saw a riding lawnmower leaving a restaurant drive-thru on Talbot Street West in Leamington.

According to police, the officer talked to the operator of the mower and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police say the 41-year-old from Leamington was arrested and taken to the local detachment for further testing.

The operator of the mower has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration.

