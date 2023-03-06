Opioid alert issued by WECHU after 11 overdoses reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued an opioid alert after its system flagged 11 opioid overdose emergency department visits between February 24 and March 2.

According to the health unit, over the seven-day period eight of the 11 emergency department visits involved fentanyl, and there were also 20 EMS calls during this period.

Additionally, the alert noted that a memo was issued on Feb. 28 by the chief medical officer of health and the chief coroner for Ontario which detailed a recent increase in the presence of xylazine and benzodiazepines in the province.

Officials say the use of xylazine and benzodiazepines alone is associated with increased risks of toxicity, which is further increased with the use of other depressants such as opioids and/or alcohol.

Although symptoms and signs are like those associated with opioids, xylazine and benzodiazepines do not respond to naloxone administration.

Naloxone remains effective against acute toxicity from opioids, and it can be safely administered to people who have taken both opioid and non-opioid drugs, including xylazine and benzodiazepines

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, say they are continuing to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.