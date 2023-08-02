Opioid alert issued by WECHU after 12 overdoses reported

An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit states that 12 opioid overdose emergency department visits were identified in Windsor and Essex County between July 25 and July 31, nine of which involved fentanyl.

Alongside the emergency department visits, the system also showed seven consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose Emergency Medical Service calls during the week of July 25 to July 31, with at least one call received per day.

In total, the Health Unit says there were 17 suspected opioid overdose EMS calls recorded over this period of time.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, say they are continuing to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.