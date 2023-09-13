Opioid alert issued by WECHU after 12 overdoses reported

An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit states that 12 opioid overdose emergency department visits were identified in Windsor and Essex County between September 4 and September 10, 10 of which involved fentanyl.

Alongside the emergency department visits, the system also showed five consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose Emergency Medical Service calls during the week of September 4 and September 8.

Together, the 12 opioid overdoses combined with the five consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose EMS calls are values that warrant a public alert.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, say they are continuing to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.