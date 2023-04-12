Opioid alert issued by WECHU after 14 overdoses reported

An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an opioid alert after its system flagged 14 opioid overdose emergency department visits between April 4 and April 10.

The system also identified three consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose Emergency Medical Service calls between April 8 and April 10.

During the seven-day period, there was a total of 18 EMS calls for suspected opioid overdoses.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, say they are continuing to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.