Opioid alert issued by WECHU after 15 overdoses reported

An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit states that 15 opioid overdoses were identified in Windsor-Essex County between June 26 and July 2, 11 of which involved fentanyl.

The system also identified five consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose Emergency Medical Service calls between June 28 and July 2.

During the seven-day period, there were a total of 25 EMS calls for suspected opioid overdoses.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, say they are continuing to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.