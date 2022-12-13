iHeartRadio
Opioid alert issued for Windsor-Essex


An opioid alert has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. 

Its Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified a jump in the number of overdose Emergency Department visits between December 5th and the 11th.

Over those 7-days, there were 11 opioid overdoses flagged by the system, six involving fentanyl which exceeds two and five-year historical averages. 

During that time, there were also 12 EMS calls for suspected drug use. 

A community alert issued by the Health Unit says its partners, including police, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor EMS will work together to learn more about the cases. 

A public alert was issued in November after 11 opioid overdose ED visits were reported, four of those involving fentanyl.  

