iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Opioid overdose alert issued for Windsor-Essex

AM800-NEWS-opioids-istock

An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy issued the alert after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits and Emergency Medical Service calls between Dec. 28, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

Over the seven-day period, eight opioid overdoses visits were identified at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington, all of which involved fentanyl.

There were also ten non-overdose emergency department visits during that time, nine of which involved fentanyl.

Officials say this is a very high number of non-overdose emergency department visits in a short period of time and based on this information, a public alert is warranted.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE