Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths Increased in 2019: OPP Report

A new report on opioids by the Ontario Provincial Police says that overdose-related deaths went up 34 per cent in the province between 2018 and 2019.

The report says that 1,163 Ontarians died due to opioid-related causes between January and September 2019.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique points out that's a rate of one opioid-related death every 4.7 hours in the province.

The report goes on to say that the OPP responded to 897 overdose occurrences in 2017, 1,381 in 2018, and 1,625 in 2019. That represents an 81 per cent increase over a three-year period.

A Naloxone Kit shown at the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare board meeting, October 2019. (Kristylee Varley/AM800 News)

Since being equipped with naloxone in September 2017, OPP officers have saved 108 lives, according to the report.

Naloxone helps to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

The OPP say they laid 102 charges in 12 overdose-related death investigations in 2019, a 500 per cent increase over 2018 in an effort to hold drug traffickers responsible.

With files from the Canadian Press