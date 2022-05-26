OPP alcohol screening blitz for commercial motor vehicles leads to no charges

OPP officers say they're encouraged by the results of a recent mandatory alcohol screening blitz in Essex County.

Along with the Ministry of Transportation and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team, officers completed 332 screening tests with 100% compliance and not one commercial motor vehicle operator had an alcohol test result above zero.

The OPP is acknowledging and commending the many safe drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads.

Officers say they will continue to work with commercial motor vehicle operators to reduce the number of CMV-related collisions and resulting deaths and injuries on OPP-patrolled roads.

MTO Enforcement officers completed their commercial motor vehicle inspections as well, and as a result, four commercial vehicles were placed out of service and one vehicle was impounded for being unsafe.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by either drugs or alcohol, police encourage you to call 911 to report it immediately.