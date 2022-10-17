OPP and MTO conduct commercial vehicle blitz

The results are in for a commercial vehicle alcohol screening blitz in Essex County.

Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transporation teamed up on Friday for the mandatory screening.

During the enforcement campaign, 283 alcohol tests and vehicle inspections were performed.

According to the OPP, one driver had alcohol in their system and was issued a 3-day suspension, six vehicles/drivers were placed out of service, two drivers failed to enter the inspection station, one driver was charged for a falsified daily log and one trailer was impounded for having brakes out of adjustment.

The OPP says it will continue to work with drivers to help reduce the number of commercial vehicle related collisions.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.