OPP arrest and charge Leamington man following thefts

Police have arrested and charged a Leamington man following two separate thefts.

On February 10 at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment investigated a report of a theft from a car on Erie Street South in Leamington.

The victim states that credit cards and personal identification were among the items stolen.

On February 11, a report was made to the Leamington Detachment OPP that a wallet had been stolen from a victim while at a business on Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Investigators went to local businesses where it was determined that credit cards has been used by an individual to make multiple purchases.

As a result, on February 15, officers arrested and charged 39-year-old, David Peter Perciballi of Leamington.

He was charged with 10 counts of use of a credit card, and two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.