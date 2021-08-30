OPP arrest impaired driver after collision

A Windsor woman is facing charges following a two vehicle collision this past weekend.

Members of the Kingsville OPP received a call about a collision on County Road 29 at County Road 18 at 10:30 p.m. on August 28.

Once officers arrived at the scene and spoke with one of the drivers, it became apparent they had consumed alcohol.

Police administered a roadside screening device and the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

After being taken to the Kingsville OPP detachment, the driver also provided two samples over the legal limit.

The 28-year-old woman has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for September 15 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.