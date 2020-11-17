iHeartRadio
OPP Arrest Suspect in Unwanted Kissing Investigation

Provincial Police have made an arrest in an unwanted kissing investigation in Lakeshore.

According to Essex County OPP, a young girl was riding her bike on Broadway Street around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 when a man allegedly approached, started up a conversation, then kissed her repeatedly against her will. 

Police say the girl managed to break free and immediately told her parents.

Investigators released a composite sketch Saturday in the hopes someone would recognize him.

According to police, a resident spotted the man and kept him in sight until officers arrived to place him under arrest Tuesday.

More details on the investigation are expected Wednesday.

