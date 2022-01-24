OPP asking drivers to take their time in snowy conditions

A weather advisory has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says the areas are expected to receive between five to 10 centimetres.

OPP Constable Steve Duguay issued a reminder to motorists on social media Monday morning, asking them to clear their vehicles and take their time.

"Visibility on the roads will be reduced at times due to heavy snow and drifting and blowing snow," says Duguay. "If you're out and about today, make sure you take precaution, you drive according to the conditions that you're encountering while you're on the road."

Duguay recommends your full headlighting system on, keep your windows clear on your vehicle, take your time and if you don't need to go out, stay home.

Environment Canada expects the snow to end this evening.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries.