OPP asking for public's help to identify sexual assault suspect

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation, for an incident that occurred at a business in the 200 block of Erie Street South in Leamington.

Police say a man visited a business in the area on September 4 at 7:15 p.m. where he allegedly approached a young woman employee outside of the business where unwanted physical contact occurred.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing blue baseball cap, with black sunglasses, a green shirt and light coloured shorts.

Anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.