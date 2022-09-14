OPP asking the public to share the road during harvest season

Harvest season is underway right across Ontario, and that means increased farm equipment travelling on the roads.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking drivers for patience, which they say is essential for keeping everyone safe as farmers and farm equipment become a common sight on rural roads.

Derek Rogers with the OPP says people should be alert, and look out for slow-moving vehicle signs.

"We've all seen these vehicles, and they move quite slowly as they should given their size. And people get impatient behind the wheel when they're stuck behind one of these vehicles. When you get that feeling like 'to heck with it, I'm going to take a risk and try to pass once of these vehicles' is when bad things can happen," he said.

Rogers says the message is all about safety, and passing when appropriate.

Another ask from the OPP is that drivers be prepared to share their lane, as Rogers says some farm vehicles are very wide and may take up more than one lane.

"And it may have equipment sticking out that's hard to see until you, at the last second see it, if you're trying to make an unsafe pass. There are a lot of different things that you have to watch out for. Certainly passing on a hill is a terrible idea, or a curve, due to the size of the vehicles obstructing your view."

He says wait for a safe passing zone, look for oncoming traffic, and don't take any unnecessary risks.

Rogers says they don't have statistics for crashes related to farm vehicles, but while they aren't rampant in the province, they're also not uncommon to see.

He says they had a number throughout the summer in the region.

"We had one in Huron County, and another two actually in North Perth in May and April," he continued. "And also extending out into the province in Napanee, in that case there were serious life-altering injuries to some passengers in a vehicle that attempted to pass a farm vehicle."

He says there can be serious consequences for those who try to get around these vehicles in an unsafe way.

Sharing the road with farm vehicles is a necessity for those who travel in rural Ontario, so officers are asking people to be courteous, be patient and be cautious this fall.

Rogers says aggressive driving isn't just unsafe, it's against the law.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi