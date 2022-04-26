OPP charge London driver after a crash on the 401 near Tilbury

One person is now charged following a crash involving four vehicles in a construction zone on the 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Around 12 p.m. on April 25, Chatham-Kent OPP officers responded to a collision involving four commercial motor vehicles in a construction zone near the Tilbury OnRoute service centre along Highway 401.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A 22-year-old from London is charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The highway was closed for four hours to facilitate the investigation and removal of the vehicles involved.

One of four commercial motor vehicles involved in a crash in a construction zone on Highway 401, near the Tilbury OnRoute service centre, on April 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy of OPP)