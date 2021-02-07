OPP Charge Multiple Impaired Drivers in Essex County

Provincial police in Essex County are once again sending a message to motorists who drink and drive and use drugs and drive.

Police say officers removed a number of impaired drivers from area roads within a seven day period.

According to police, four drivers were charged with alcohol related offences between 9am Thursday, January 28 and 9am Wednesday, February 3.

The drivers were nabbed during routine patrol or as a result of a call from a concerned citizen.

The OPP say no one was injured but each driver faces an automatic administrative driver's licence suspension, a day in court, the cost and loss of the involved motor vehicle due to towing and impound charges and the potential financial burden of legal fees and increased insurance rates upon conviction.

Police are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel if they have been drinking or using drugs.