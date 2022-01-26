OPP charge three after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent

Charges have been laid after provincial police in Chatham-Kent stopped to assist a stranded motorist.

According to police, officers were conducting patrol on Highway 401 west bound near the 75 kilometre marker on Thursday, Jan 20, when an officer stopped to provide assistance to a stranded motorist who said they ran out of gas.

Police say an investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from the Toronto area.

Three people inside the vehicle were charged.

A 45-year-old from Caledon along with a 32-year-old and a 23-year-old from Brampton are facing a number of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with release order.