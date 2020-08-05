OPP Charge Three People After a Drug Bust in Leamington

Three people are facing charges following a drug bust in Leamington.

On July 30, the OPP's Essex County Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 100-block of Erie Street South.

During the search, officers seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Digital scales, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were also seized.

A 32-year-old from Kingsville and a 25-year-old from Leamington both face a possession charge.

A 57-year-old Leamington man faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.