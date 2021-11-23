OPP clock a vehicle at 165 km/h on the 401 in Chatham-Kent

A Lakeshore man is in hot water after Chatham-Kent OPP stopped a car going 65 km/h above the posted speed limit.

Just before 4 a.m. on Nov 21., a provincial police officer on patrol on Highway 401 near Communication Road, stopped a vehicle travelling in excess of 165 km/h in a posted 100km/h zone.

An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was utilized at which point the driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment where further tests were administered.

A 22-year-old Lakeshore man is charged with race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed and Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 14, 2021 to speak to the charges.

Chatham-Kent OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.